Humble music teacher surprised with gifts from a Secret Santa in front of students - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Naomi, a longtime educator and musician in Jefferson County, has faced significant challenges since losing her husband, Ryan, 15 years ago. A former stay-at-home mother, she entered the workforce to provide for her family while raising her children on her own.

Naomi and two of her children have diabetes. She worked diligently to save enough money to build a home in Monteview. Balancing the costs of daily life and medical care made that goal especially difficult, but she persisted.

For the past several years, Naomi has worked as the music teacher at West Jefferson High School and Junior High. Known for her talent and dedication, she donates countless hours accompanying hundreds of people throughout the community on multiple instruments.

Even with her full-time teaching position, finances remained tight. Her salary largely covered only her mortgage, prompting her to take on additional work. A few years ago, Naomi began teaching guitar classes at BYU-Idaho. Her days often stretch from Terreton to Rexburg, where she a 40-minute drive each way after a full day of teaching to instruct evening classes.

Secret Santa heard about Naomi and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!