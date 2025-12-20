Hundreds brave cold, windy weather to see annual UTV Light Parade in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Despite the windy weather canceling the firework display, Idaho falls residents gathered outside in the chilly weather Friday night for the annual UTV Light Parade around the Snake River.

With a space for 400 UTVs to participate, the sound of engines roared throughout the evening, decked out in Christmas lights and decorations.

Multiple Santa Claus, grinches and other notable Christmas day icons were spotted in every other UTV, spreading Christmas cheer or tossing out candy for the kids in attendance.

While the windy weather made standing outside a bit uncomfortable, many wore blankets or watched inside their vehicles to stay warm.

The cancelation of the firework is being rescheduled for another date, according to a Facebook post from the City of Idaho Falls.

Here are photos from the event.

Two kids waving at community members during the annual UTV Light Parade. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus leading the UTV Light Parade. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

With space for over 400 UTVs, community members decotrated each UTV were adorned with a mixture of lights or Christmas decorations. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Multiple Santa Claus were spotted driving or being driven during the UTV parade to spread Christmas cheer. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

While not specifically a UTV, a kei truck, often refered to as mini truck, made an appearence to spread Christmas joy. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Despite the windy and cold weather, hundreds of residents were spotted throughout the parade route to see the 400 UTVs in the light parade. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com