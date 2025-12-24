Idaho courts closed Wednesday and Friday following Supreme Court order - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho courts across the state — including all counties in the 7th Judicial District — will be closed on Wednesday and Friday following an Idaho Supreme Court order declaring both dates non-judicial days.

The order, issued Tuesday under Idaho Court Administrative Rule 44, mirrors a decision made Monday designating the two days as state employee holidays. Under court rules, any holiday declared by the President or Idaho’s governor automatically becomes a non-judicial day.

Courthouses in Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties will not hold hearings or conduct regular business on those dates. Courts were already scheduled to be closed Thursday for Christmas.

Some limited functions may still occur on non-judicial days, including required criminal arraignments, jury deliberations, warrants and certain emergency orders.

Filings or payments due on Dec. 24 or 26 will now be considered timely if completed by Monday, Dec. 29. Court patrons with hearings originally set for those dates should contact their attorney, call their courthouse on Dec. 29, or visit the iCourt Portal.