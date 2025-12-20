Idaho DOGE Task Force recommends repealing Medicaid Expansion, defunding Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) – During an end-of-year meeting, the Idaho DOGE Task Force recommended that the Idaho Legislature repeal Medicaid Expansion in Idaho. The task force also recommended the eventual defunding of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

The Idaho DOGE Task Force is not a representative committee and can only make recommendations to lawmakers ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

In 2018, 60% of Idahoans voted in favor of Medicaid expansion, then listed on the ballot as Idaho Proposition 2.

In Idaho, Medicaid Expansion allows state residents ages 19–64 with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level to qualify for Medicaid benefits— even if they don’t have dependent children or disabilities, which were previously required.

The program is jointly funded by the federal government and the state. The program aims to reduce the uninsured rate, improve access to care, and lower uncompensated care costs for hospitals.

Now, the state faces a $40+ million budget deficit and is looking for ways to mitigate the effects of that windfall.

Recommended repeal of Medicaid Expansion

During preliminary comments ahead of the discussion regarding Medicaid Expansion, Co-Chair of the Idaho DOGE Task Force, Senator Todd M. Lakey (R) said he didn’t support Medicaid Expansion when it was proposed and to this day remains opposed.

Sen. Lakey cited one comment on the DOGE Task Force website that claimed people were defrauding Medicaid in lieu of working full-time. Sen. Lakey read that comment aloud, which stated that Medicaid Expansion is “training and teaching Idahoans how to be poor and live like they are our liberal neighbors.”

Following that preliminary statement, Representative Josh Tanner (R) of Eagle made the motion to repeal Medicaid Expansion, saying that in his business experience, he witnessed prospective employees who wanted to work less than 30 hours to retain their Medicaid benefits. He went on to claim that Medicaid is keeping working Idahoans out of the workforce.

The motion passed with the lone dissenting votes coming from Senator Carrie Semmelroth (D) of Boise and Representative Dustin Manwaring (R) of Pocatello.

Sen. Semmelroth cited concerns on exactly how the move would ensure “fiscal responsibility” for the State of Idaho moving forward, “given how complex this issue is.” She went on to cite that the catastrophic fund was eliminated when Medicaid was expanded and that she would like to see its return if Medicaid Expansion were repealed.

Rep. Manwaring said his “no” vote came from a reform mindset that would forgo a full repeal. He stated that his approach was due in large part to Medicaid Expansion’s previous support by Idaho voters. Rep. Manwaring stated he’d rather “contain costs” without a full repeal.

Defunding the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

Earlier in the meeting, the Idaho DOGE Task Force also heard testimony from the executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Annette Tipton, regarding its state funding. The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created to serve as a bridge between the Hispanic Community and the state government. The commission regularly hosts events and programs to empower the Hispanic community within Idaho while simultaneously serving as a communication channel between the state government and the Hispanic community.

Tipton called the commission “modest but mighty” and explained how they had cut costs over the past 7 months while “doing more with less.” She went on to say the commission’s “impact has affected all of Idaho.” Ultimately, she said the commission will be requesting $85,000 for the 2026 fiscal year. Those funds would go solely towards paying her salary as well as an assistant.

Hear Rep. Tanner’s comments on the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and Executive Director Annette Tipton’s repsonse.

Rep. Tanner questioned the commission’s premise, asking, “How do you justify within a Hispanic Commission a separate specialized commission that’s doing something, when realistically, we are all Americans, and that is what we should be working for?” He went on to add, “This seems like more of a DEI type thing.”

Tipton said the commission’s purpose is not DEI-based but instead is based on “Idaho values.” She went on to claim that the Commission has seen its Idaho Youth Leadership event retain a 50% Hispanic, 50% non-Hispanic attendance. She says all the commission’s events are open to all Idahoans, not just Hispanics.

Rep. Tanner ultimately made a motion to remove any general funds for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, and instead, recommended that the commission be privately funded in the future. The task force passed the motion and recommended a two-year runway to defund the commission. The only dissenting vote came from Sen. Semmelroth.