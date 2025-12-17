Idaho Falls Fill the Ambulance drive brings in hundreds of toys - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) and Idaho Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 1565 extend a heartfelt thank you to the community following the conclusion of the Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive, which collected hundreds of toy donations for local children and families.

Throughout the drive, residents donated new, unwrapped toys in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Idaho and families facing medical or financial hardship. Thanks to the incredible turnout, the RMHC reported having enough toys to support families through 2026, while the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission was able to fulfill wish lists for every child they serve.

“The Toy Drive and Light Parade were a huge success again this year, thanks to all of the help from the Idaho Falls Fire Department,” said Deborah M. Chessey, Development and Community Manager for RMHC of Idaho. “We received enough to get us through all of 2026, and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission was able to fill their wish lists for all of their children.”

IFFD and IAFF Local 1565 also recognize the firefighters who volunteered their time, the local businesses that helped collect donations and offered incentives, the media partners who shared information about the drive, and the organizations that contributed valuable time or financial support. Each played an important role in helping the community’s generosity reach those who need it most.

The toy drive wrapped up alongside RMHC’s 5th Annual Toy Drive Light Parade and Ugly Sweater Car Show on Dec. 13, marking the conclusion of this year’s effort. The community celebration received support from partners throughout the region, including a special flyover from Air Idaho Rescue.

Above all, IFFD and IAFF Local 1565 thank the community members who showed up, donated, and helped make a difference. Their willingness to give is what ultimately made this year’s Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive a great success.