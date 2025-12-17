Idaho Falls Symphony to present 'Home Alone in Concert' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A holiday favorite is coming to life in a whole new way this December as the Idaho Falls Symphony presents “Home Alone in Concert.”

The special event will take place Saturday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts. The concert features a full-length screening of the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone, with the film’s complete score performed live by the Idaho Falls Symphony.

Music Director Thomas Heuser said the production offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience the movie as never before.

“Home Alone has been part of so many beloved holiday traditions for so many years, and that timeless quality is due in large part to the fantastic score by composer John Williams,” Heuser said. “We are all buzzing at this historic opportunity to perform the entire feature film score live for our Idaho Falls Symphony friends. The concert hall is going to be packed and full of energy.”

For the performance, the original recorded music will be removed from the film, allowing every musical cue to be played live in sync with the on-screen action. The result is an immersive experience that highlights the warmth, humor and adventure of the McCallister family through a full symphonic soundtrack performed in real time.

The symphony will also be joined by a Festival Chorus made up of top auditioned choirs from Idaho Falls High School and Hillcrest High School, adding the choral elements that make the score especially memorable.

The film’s music was composed by John Williams, one of the most celebrated composers in movie history. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Williams has earned 54 Academy Award nominations, making him the second-most nominated individual in Oscar history, behind only Walt Disney. His score for Home Alone has become a staple of the holiday season for families around the world.

Tickets for Home Alone in Concert are available her.