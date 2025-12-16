Idaho gas prices drop below $3 a gallon - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — Idaho drivers have received their first present of the holiday season, as the state’s average gas price falls below the $3 mark for the first time since January of 2024.

Today’s average price of $2.99 for a gallon of regular is 12 cents less than a week ago, 31 cents less than a month ago, and the same price as a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $2.91 per gallon, with 38 states now at or below $3. Oklahoma drivers are currently enjoying the cheapest prices at $2.30 per gallon, while drivers in Hawaii are feeling the most Grinchy at $4.43 per gallon.

“For two weeks in a row, we’ve seen 12-cent drops in Idaho gas prices, and it’s a beautiful thing to fall to 15th in the country for the most expensive fuel in the process,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Now that we’ve made it this far, the question is how low will they go.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $56 per barrel. Cheaper crude oil is applying some downward pressure on gas prices nationwide.

“As you’re doing your holiday shopping, try to leverage the fuel rewards points at your favorite grocery store,” Conde said. “Not only can you buy everything you’ll need for the holiday feast, but in many cases, you can also buy gift cards to all kinds of places. That could add up to some serious savings when you redeem those rewards points on your next fill-up.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Dec. 15:

Boise – $2.97

Coeur d’Alene – $2.93

Franklin – $2.90

Idaho Falls – $2.98

Lewiston – $2.91

Pocatello – $3.00

Rexburg – $2.92

Twin Falls – $3.06