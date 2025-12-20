Idaho man dies after getting thrown from vehicle - East Idaho News

DEARY – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash on ID Highway 8 near milepost 29 in northern Idaho.

It happened near Deary at 9:47 a.m. on December 19.

Just before 10 a.m., an 82-year-old man from Deary, whose name was not specified, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 8 in a Buick Rainier. The vehicle went off the road and came to rest in a ditch. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. An ambulance crew arrived and took him to a local hospital. The driver later died from his injuries. A seatbelt was not in use.

No one else was inside the vehicle. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues.

The road was not blocked during or after the accident.