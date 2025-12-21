Idaho Public Television to broadcast 2024 BYU-Idaho Christmas concert - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – In celebration of the Christmas season, Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2024 performance of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” with special guest Laura Osnes will be broadcast across the state on Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV).

A 60-minute edited version of the concert will air on Monday, December 22, at 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, December 24, at 7 p.m.

“Each year, BYU-Idaho puts on a phenomenal celebration of Christmas, and the 2024 performance with Laura Osnes was no exception,” said Brett Crandall, university public affairs director. “We are delighted to share last year’s performance with Idahoans across the state and hope all who watch will feel the spirit of Christmas in their homes.”

The 2024 concert features special guest vocalist, Laura Osnes, alongside hundreds of students in the College of Performing and Visual Arts.

Osnes, a celebrated actress and singer, is known for her stunning performances on Broadway, as well as her holiday specials on the Hallmark Channel. Laura Osnes first rose to stardom after winning NBC’s “Grease: You’re the One That I Want” competition, securing the role of Sandy in the Broadway revival of Grease. Her performance in the role was met with widespread acclaim, marking the beginning of a remarkable Broadway career. Osnes went on to play leading roles in iconic productions such as “South Pacific,” “Anything Goes,” “Bonnie & Clyde” (for which she earned a Tony Award nomination), “Cinderella” (another Tony nomination), and Bandstand.

In addition to her Broadway success, Osnes has also expanded her acting repertoire to television, starring in numerous Christmas specials on the Hallmark Channel, with several new projects set to premiere in the 2024 holiday season. Her captivating voice has been featured in live performances with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Live from Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center Honors.