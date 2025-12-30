Idaho State Police seeks public help on hit-and-run on I-15 - East Idaho News

ROBERTS — Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in finding details about a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 15 near Roberts.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, dashcam footage from the victim was released that shows the hit-and-run happened on Dec. 16 near mile marker 135 on I-15.

The suspect’s vehicle was a white Ford Pickup with silver running boards, a black toolbox in its bed, and a front push bar. The release states the truck had a license plate with “1J” on it.

The dashcam footage shows the victim driving in the right lane before being struck by the Ford pickup on its front right side.

The pickup truck sustained damage to its rear passenger side as it and the victim’s vehicle fought to stay on the road for five seconds before they separated.

The video shows the victim’s vehicle nearly being driven off the road due to the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash or caught it on a dashcam is asked to contact ISP Trooper Summers at (208) 510-7376.