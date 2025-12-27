‘I’m still kicking, and I’m still Addy Faith:’ Local alt-pop artist tells her story through music - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — From the time she was little, 23-year-old Addy Faith has always been obsessed with music. While listening to early 2000s tunes, she’d rewrite the lyrics in what she called “spinoff” songs to say what she wanted to say.

But around 2019, the Idaho Falls resident started taking music seriously. At 17 years old, she made her first album for her high school senior project. Now, years later and many releases past it, Faith said her alternative pop music still tells her story.

“I try and turn all my experiences into something I can create into art,” Faith said. “So when my sister passed away in 2022, I made an entire album basically describing what the grief was through me and two separate characters.”

Faith said one album she’s been working on relates to childhood trauma, developing borderline personality disorder and the struggles that go along with it. Her music also covers bullying, helping others’ mental health and learning to take care of herself along the way.

“Everything about my music has always been — this is what I’ve been through, this is what I did to fix it. It might not have been healthy, but I did it, and I’m still here, and I’m still kicking, and I’m still Addy Faith,” she said.

Addy Faith sings inside the Giovi’s Garden recording studio in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Brandt Moon

Faith said she doesn’t make her music all alone. Her unique sound is also due to her producers, Giovi Castillo and Brandt Moon, who co-own Giovi’s Garden in Idaho Falls.

“There (are) just little things in there that I notice, and I know that my audience will notice as well that will make every song special because Brandt and Giovi touched it,” Faith said.

When Faith was first introduced to Castillo, she admits she was reluctant to use him as a producer. At the time, he was primarily producing rap. But after a consultation, she said he rubbed off on her and they’ve worked together since.

“At this point, Giovi is one of those people I can go to for almost everything,” Faith said. “Working on two of the most precious albums to me has definitely forced us to get closer. But I’m not complaining because Giovi definitely is a big light in my life.”

“And then there’s Brandt, because half of my music would never have the spark, the energy, the life that it does without Brandt,” Faith said.

Moon also does all of Faith’s pictures, which have made it easier to create the whole rockstar vision she’s wanted.

Faith said she doesn’t have any upcoming shows, but they are working on releasing several singles in 2026. This will follow the vibes of early 2000s music, as well as an alternative feel similar to that of Billie Eilish and Bring Me the Horizon.

“I know for a fact that this is going to be the year for music, and this is going to be the year Idaho Falls’ local artists take off,” Faith said.

Faith said when she’s not making music, she sells Medicare with her insurance license and serves up drinks at Dutch Bros.

You can listen to Addy Faith on Spotify and YouTube and follow her on her website and Instagram.