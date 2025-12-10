 ITD announces winners for Name a Snowplow contest - East Idaho News
SNOWPLOW NAMES

ITD announces winners for Name a Snowplow contest

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

The Idaho Transportation Department has selected 12 winners from its second annual Name a Snowplow contest. The names will be featured on 12 plows across the state. The winners are:

North Idaho

CtrlSaltDelete, Mullan School District, teacher Kristy Dykes
SnowbiWanKenobi, Post Falls High School, teacher Denae Glenn

North-Central Idaho

Blizzard Basher, Genesee School District, teacher JR Morrow
Frosty, Salmon River Jr.-Sr. High School, teacher Ms. Mayes

Southwest Idaho

Austin Plowers, Idaho Virtual Academy, teacher Michelle Mattson
Betty WhiteOut, Idaho Virtual Academy, teacher John Benson

South-Central Idaho

Blizzard Wizard, Shoshone Schools, teacher Mark Sant
Scoopy Doo, East Minico Middle School, teacher Mitchell Young

Southeast Idaho

Sleetwoodmac, Franklin Middle School, teacher Josh Nielsen
Snowzilla, Idaho Virtual Academy, teacher Becky Ipsen

East Idaho

Fast&Flurryous, Idaho Virtual Academy, teacher Mr. Henderson
Catch my drift, Farnsworth Middle School, teacher Laura Walker

Names were submitted by sixth through twelfth-grade classrooms statewide, and ITD employees anonymously selected 12 winners.

Once the plow names are installed, ITD will coordinate educational visits with the winners to teach the students about snowplows and safe winter driving.

“We’re proud of the creativity and community spirit shown by Idaho’s students and teachers in naming our snowplows,” said ITD Director Scott Stokes. “These names help connect people to the important work our crews do every winter. When you see a plow out on the road, please remember to give them space so they can keep our highways safe for everyone.”

