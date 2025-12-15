It's been 25 years since release of film that made Richard Dutcher 'the father of Mormon Cinema' - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part conversation. Part two will be published on Dec. 28.

On March 10, 2000, a small, independent film premiered in theaters across Utah. “God’s Army” told the story of a rookie missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrestling with his own conversion.

Aside from numerous films produced during the silent era and a Hollywood production called “Brigham Young,” released in 1940, it was the first commercially produced film about Latter-day Saints and it was a hit. The $250,000 film grossed nearly $3 million at the box office and was the second-highest-grossing film in Utah that year. It had a similar performance when it was released in Idaho several weeks later.

The film paved the way for many others and created a marketplace for filmmakers to tell Latter-day Saint stories. Since then, hundreds of LDS-themed movies have been made, creating a genre now referred to as “Mormon Cinema.”

Richard Dutcher, who wrote, produced, directed and starred in “God’s Army,” is remembered today as “the father of Mormon Cinema.”

On this week’s episode of “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Dutcher in the first of a two-part conversation. In part one, Dutcher reflects on the 25th anniversary of this film and the genre he created. He shares why he wanted to make a film about Latter-day Saint missionaries, and how he got interested in filmmaking.

