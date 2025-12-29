Kidney stones explained: causes, symptoms and how to prevent them - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Q: What are kidney stones, and how do I prevent them?

Kidney stones are common, impacting approximately one in five men and one in 10 women by the age of 70. Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals and salts that form inside your kidneys. They can vary in size and may cause intense pain when passing through the urinary tract. Fortunately, treatment is available to manage most kidney stones, and there are steps everyone can take to prevent them from recurring.

Q: What causes kidney stones?

A: Kidney stones form when high levels of certain substances, such as calcium, uric acid or cystine, are present in the urine. Even with these substances are at normal levels, kidney stones can form if you are not drinking enough water, eating too much salt or protein, or struggling with other medical conditions, such as obesity or diabetes. Kidney stones start when tiny crystals form, become anchored in the kidney and gradually grow in size. Some stones grow and remain in the kidney for years without any causing any symptoms or damage.

Q: What are the common symptoms of kidney stones?

A: Sharp pain in the back or side, blood in the urine, frequent urination, and nausea are common signs you might be dealing with a kidney stone. If the stone is large, it may cause a blockage, leading to severe pain and other complications.

Q: How can kidney stones be prevented?

A: Making adjustments to your lifestyle and diet is the best way to reduce your chances of developing kidney stones:

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps dilute substances in the urine, reducing the chance of kidney stone formation. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day.

Limit Salt and Sugar: Excessive salt and sugar can contribute to stone formation. Try to reduce your intake of processed foods and salty snacks.

Eat a Balanced Diet: A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help maintain healthy urine composition. Limit animal proteins and opt for plant-based options when possible. If you’ve had kidney stones in the past, your doctor may make specific food recommendations for you, depending on what your stones were made of.

Avoid Excessive Oxalates: Oxalates are compounds found in certain foods like spinach, nuts, and chocolate. High levels of oxalates can increase the chance of developing kidney stones in some people.

Watch Your Calcium Intake: While calcium is important, too much can contribute to stones. Ensure you get enough from dietary sources, rather than supplements, unless prescribed by a doctor.

Take medication: In some cases, doctors will prescribe medications to help reduce the changes of developing another kidney stone.

Q: Who is at risk for kidney stones?

A: Those with a family history of kidney stones, people who are overweight, anyone who doesn’t drink enough water, and individuals with specific medical conditions like gout or inflammatory bowel disease are more likely to develop them. Your diet can also put you at a higher risk. Diets low in calcium and high in sugar, sodium and animal protein have been linked to increased occurrences of kidney stones.

Q: When should I see a doctor about kidney stones?

A: If you experience severe pain, blood in your urine or difficulty going to the bathroom, it’s important to consult a health care provider right away. If you are trying to pass a kidney stone at home, you should reach out to your doctor if do not urinate for more than 8 hours, you have a fever, you are vomiting, pain medication isn’t helping your pain or your pain does not go away after one to two weeks. Remember, early detection and treatment can prevent complications and minimize pain.