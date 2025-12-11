 Large police presence in Chubbuck after man reportedly shoots himself during traffic stop - East Idaho News

Breaking News

Large police presence in Chubbuck after man reportedly shoots himself during traffic stop

Local

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Chubbuck police
Photo: Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com
CHUBBUCK — Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of an incident in front of Petco on the 4300 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck.

A man reportedly shot himself during a traffic stop, according to police, and officers are now investigating the situation.

Chubbuck and Pocatello police officers responded to the scene, along with Idaho State Police troopers, Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies, and two ambulances with the Chubbuck Fire Department.

Drivers and others in the area are asked to use caution.

Further details were not released.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we receive additional information.

