Lifestyle changes a registered dietitian recommends for the new year - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

As a registered dietitian, I often get asked for advice on health and nutrition changes for New Year’s resolutions. Here are my top tips to help you build healthier habits in a sustainable way this year!

Q: How can I eat healthier without giving up all my favorite foods?

A: Embrace balanced eating! Instead of a restrictive diet, fill your plate with nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Think of it like a color palette—aim for a colorful plate! And yes, dessert can still have a place in your diet—just in moderation. Enjoy your favorite treats, but perhaps not the entire cake (unless it’s your birthday, then go ahead!).

Q: How can I avoid mindless snacking?

A: Mindful eating is the key! Slow down, focus on your food, and savor each bite. Try sitting at a table away from distractions, like your TV or phone. By doing so, you’ll eat less and actually feel more satisfied. Plus, you’ll really appreciate how delicious your food is!

Q: How much water should I be drinking?

A: Staying hydrated is essential for your energy, digestion, and overall health. If you forget to drink water, keep a bottle nearby, and maybe jazz it up with some lemon or cucumber. Think of it as “spa water”—you’ll stay hydrated and feel fancy!

Q: What’s a realistic fitness goal to start with?

A: Start with small steps! Instead of aiming for intense workouts right away, try something like a short walk after dinner or a 10-minute home workout. Focus on consistency, not intensity. Choose activities you enjoy, and remember—moving, no matter how little, is still progress!

Q: How important is sleep for my health?

A: Sleep is crucial for your mood, immune system, and appetite regulation. Aim for 7-9 hours a night and stick to a regular sleep schedule. A good night’s rest helps balance hunger hormones, making healthier food choices easier. Plus, you’ll feel better overall!

Q: How can I cope with stress without turning to food?

A: Stress happens, but don’t let it drive you to unhealthy coping mechanisms. Try yoga, meditation, or even a walk outside to calm your mind. And, if needed, scream into a pillow (make sure it’s fluffy for maximum relief!). Just remember, stress doesn’t have to control your year.

Q: What else can help me feel better this year?

A: Focus on gratitude! Take time each day to reflect on what you’re thankful for—even the small things. Gratitude boosts mental health and happiness. And don’t forget to laugh at yourself! Life is more fun when you don’t take everything too seriously.

Conclusion:

This year, instead of drastic changes, focus on small, sustainable steps. Prioritize balanced eating, move your body in enjoyable ways, get enough sleep, and, most importantly, have fun with it. Health is about making choices that make you feel good—so here’s to a happy, healthy 2025. And yes, there’s always room for cake—just don’t eat the whole thing… unless it’s your birthday!