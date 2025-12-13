Local charity's fifth annual toy drive and light parade underway in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Celebrate the holiday season by joining Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho for the fifth Annual Toy Drive and Light Parade with Ugly Sweater Car Show.

It’s a heartwarming community event dedicated to supporting families in need. The car show got underway Saturday at 4 p.m. in the East Idaho Regional Medical Center parking lot. The parade line-up begins at 5 p.m.



﻿The parade route will begin at Teton Toyota, proceed down East Sunnyside Road, and end at EIRMC where all collected toys and supplies will be donated to benefit the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.



﻿Attendees of all ages can enjoy an exciting display of lighted vehicles. Santa will be in attendance to greet guests, and multiple food trucks will be available.



“We are beyond excited to bring back our annual Toy Drive & Light Parade for the fifth year, and this time we’re amping up the fun with an Ugly Sweater Car Show!” Deborah Chessey, Development and Community Manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, says. “RMHC of Idaho is 100% community supported through your donations, sponsorships, and volunteers. We’re so grateful to live in a place where neighbors step up for families when they need it most.”