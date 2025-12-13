Local church hosting annual Neighborhood Christmas Benefit Concert - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Christ’s Love Vineyard Church.

POCATELLO – Christ’s Love Vineyard Church in Pocatello is gearing up for its annual Neighborhood Christmas Benefit Concert.

The free event is happening on Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at 409 North Garfield and is open to the public.

The venue owned by Pastor Dustin and Kimberly Andrew is hosting the concert. It will feature a blend of traditional Christmas hymns, organ-led congregational singing, and a variety of musical performances from local vocalists and instrumentalists. The evening is designed to uplift, inspire, and unite the community during the holiday season.

In the spirit of giving, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations, which will support local families in need throughout the Christmas season.

“Our goal is to create a warm, welcoming evening that celebrates the message of Christmas while helping our neighbors,” said Pastor Dustin Andrew, who will offer a brief Christmas message during the program. “Music has a way of touching hearts, and this event brings our community together in a meaningful way.”

The concert will include performances from accomplished local musicians, including organists, vocalists, instrumental ensembles, and children’s performers. Selections range from classic hymns such as “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night” to beautiful musical numbers, including “Gesu Bambino,” “Star Bright,” “Carol of the Bells,” and more.

The event concludes with a candlelit congregational rendition of “Silent Night,” accompanied by organ and violin — a highlight many attendees look forward to each year.

Christ’s Love Vineyard invites individuals, families, churches, and community groups to attend and celebrate the season together.