Local club donates $1,000 to K9 Heroes Foundation - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON – The K9 Heroes Foundation were presented with a $1,000 donation from the Idaho Falls Exchange Club during the Thunder Ridge High School basketball game Tuesday night.

The Exchange Club is made up of local businesses and community members devoted to service projects that help local veteran organizations, youth programs, and resources for children. This donation to the K9 Heroes Foundation helps fund and support therapy dogs in Bonneville County schools. In particular, K9 Stryder, partnered with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Downey, is part of the School Resource Officer Team in Bonneville School District 93.

This is K9 Stryder’s first year working the schools alongside Dep. Downey and has proven to be a very effective tool with students who have special needs and behavioral health issues. The K9 Heroes Foundation hopes to grow this program into more East Idaho schools and has already assisted in the addition of a therapy K9 utilized in the Bonneville County Jail.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the K9 Heroes Foundation appreciate the Idaho Falls Exchange Club and its members for this generous donation to help support this program. Donations and support like this make it possible for these resources to be utilized by our deputies, especially when they are on the front line dealing with people and children suffering from disabilities in our community.

For more information on how you can support the K9 Heroes Foundation, visit its website. To get involved in the Idaho Falls Exchange Club and give back to our community, click here.