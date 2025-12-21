Local filmmakers premiering Christmas movie in Pocatello - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A group of young filmmakers are premiering a short film in Pocatello this weekend.

“Please Don’t Call,” a holiday romance, opens at the Pocatello Reel Theatre on Sunday at 9 p.m. Nineteen-year-old filmmaker Isabelle Kalkwarf directed the project in collaboration with producer Abel Howe.

Kalwarf explains the film’s premise in an interview with EastIdahoNews.com.

“It follows this girl who’s come back for holiday break and runs into her past ex, which they never fully resolved,” Kalkwarf said. “They kind of spend this night catching up, and while they’re catching up, you learn about their story through flashbacks.”

Kalkwarf says the film is intended for a public audience and may also be submitted to festivals.

“The goal is for people to come and see it — something for people to enjoy during the holiday,” she said.

The film also helps build her portfolio as she prepares to begin studies at the Vancouver Film School.

Kalkwarf graduated from Compass Academy in 2023. She and Abel, who is a junior at Idaho Falls High School, have created four short films together since then. Among them is a project they did for their senior project focused on the emotional aftermath of a school shooting.

“I didn’t really want to highlight the actual shooting,” she said. “I just wanted to focus on the aftermath and the mental health part.”

Other projects include “The Blues.” It’s a coming-of-age story following a girl from childhood into adulthood.

“A Silent Scream,” which is currently making its way through various film festivals, explores the experience of an anxiety attack from the inside.

“You kind of get to see someone go through this anxiety attack and you’re feeling it along with them,” she said.

Kalkwarf and Abel first connected after seeing an Instagram post from Kalkwarf asking for help on a film project.

“I messaged her and was like, ‘Hey, yeah, I can help you with this short movie,’ and then we’ve kind of just stuck together ever since,” Abel said.

The two say their personalities blend well on set.

“Our biggest weakness is we get off track,” Abel said. “But we’ve recognized it, and we can snap out of it pretty quickly.”

“He’s better at keeping me organized than I am,” Kalkwarf adds. “I probably would’ve had my head screwed off at this point if I didn’t have him.”

Visit Kalkwarf’s Youtube channel to see more of her work.

Tickets for “Please Don’t Call” are $5. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to help families in need this Christmas.