Local man charged after teen girl alleges he raped her - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A local man is facing a felony charge after a teenage girl reported to police that the man had allegedly raped her after meeting in person Wednesday.

Christopher Herb Skinner of Blackfoot has been charged with one felony count of rape where the victim is 16, and the defendant is three or more years older.

On Dec. 11, court documents say two detectives with the Blackfoot Police Department responded to Bingham Memorial Hospital after a sex offense was reported.

Detectives spoke with the victim, a 16-year-old girl, who had completed a sexual assault examination.

The victim told detectives she had spoken with a person named “Chris” on Snapchat and that she snuck out of her home the day before to meet. “Chris” was later identified as Skinner.

The victim met Skinner outside of a business near Blackfoot High School, where the 20-year-old arrived in a white vehicle, but was in the passenger seat. The document states another man was driving the vehicle.

The victim got into the back seat and saw that Skinner was actually much older.

She reported that she tried unsuccessfully to open the door.

On the way to the suspect’s house, she opened Google Maps and took screenshots of her location. Detectives determined it was almost 10 miles away from where she was picked up.

Once inside, the victim told detectives that’s where Skinner had allegedly raped her.

After the incident, the victim looked up Skinner on social media and described the man to the detectives. His description matched the information for his address.

During the investigation, detectives saw Skinner’s message the victim.

“I just did a s*** job and u being underage I’m worried your (sic) going to turn me in,” he said, according to police.

During the alleged rape, the victim said she tried to push Skinner away, but the man continued. In the messages, the victim told Skinner that he had raped her, and he responded that he was sorry.

During an interview with detectives, Skinner said he’d spoken with the victim through Snapchat and picked her up. He reportedly said they had consensual sex.

He was booked into the Bingham County Jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge James Howard Barrett Jr. on Christmas Eve.

If convicted, Skinner faces up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Though Skinner has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.