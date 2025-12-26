Local man known for lifting others gets surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Eugene Engmann has spent the past few years spreading positivity across eastern Idaho.

He launched a project called The Red Book, soliciting advice and wisdom from people in the area. He recently turned The Red Book into a podcast, where he shares stories on perseverance and success. He believes that each person has a story to tell.

Since November, Eugene has partnered with Chick-fil-A in Ammon and has been going around the community surprising strangers with meal gift cards. His goal is to make people happy and highlight the positive.

When we heard about Eugene’s kind acts, we decided to surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!