Man accused of killing four people in S. Idaho to avoid trial with plea deal - East Idaho News

MINIDOKA COUNTY (Idaho Statesman) — The man charged with murder in the killing of four people across two rural counties in Southern Idaho is expected to plead guilty, and both the prosecuting and defense teams will recommend that he be sentenced to life in prison.

Court documents show that Benjamin Naylor, 56, of Burley, entered separate plea agreements on Dec. 10 in Minidoka and Cassia counties, stating that he will plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder — two in each jurisdiction.

Naylor was charged in July after police said he killed four people: Angelica Medina, Dennis Mix, and Kelly and Donna Jenks.

Police believe that on July 8, Naylor entered Medina’s home in Rupert and fatally shot her, and then shot and killed the Jenkses at their home in Burley that same day.

Police found Mix dead in a truck, and said he could have been killed anytime from July 3-8. The prosecuting attorneys in both counties will recommend in court a total of four life sentences, with no chance of parole.

Naylor’s defense attorneys agreed to that recommendation, according to documents, thereby sparing Naylor the possibility of facing the death penalty.

Under Idaho law, the maximum punishment for first-degree murder is life in prison if there is no death sentence. Naylor, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was initially put in mental health treatment with the Idaho Department of Correction. He was deemed competent to proceed with the criminal cases on Oct. 20.

During Naylor’s court appearance in Cassia County on Nov. 20, his attorneys stated that they intended to pursue a plea agreement. Naylor waived his right to a preliminary hearing in both counties.

His arraignment will be held at the Cassia County Courthouse on Monday at 8:30 a.m.