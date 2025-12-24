Man charged with possession of child sexual exploitative material - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A 38-year-old man has been arrested after authorities learned from a digital tip he allegedly downloaded explicit images involving children.

Jonathon Francisco Koon is charged with three felony counts of possession of sexually exploitative materials.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $10,000. If convicted on all charges, Koon could face up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, detectives with the Chubbuck Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Snapchat account that uploaded six images.

A warrant was obtained on Dec. 18 and executed at a residence in Chubbuck, where Koon was detained. He was transported to the Chubbuck Police Station, where he was later interviewed.

In the interview, detectives asked Koon if there was anything on his Snapchat account that should not be there. The 38-year-old said not to his knowledge.

When discussing his Snapchat account, Koon told detectives he had an older account that had stopped working and was unsure why. When asked if there had been a message sent for the reason why the account was closed, he said it may have been for nude photos.

The document states that Koon was told the reason for his account to be closed was that he allegedly received nude photos of kids.

Koon told detectives that he did not remember that, nor does he do anything like that.

Later on during the interview, Koon said that it disgusted him, but admitted to having a porn addiction. The internet made the addiction worse.

Detectives asked about a phone seized during the search, and Koon provided the password to access it.

He was asked what detectives would find on the phone, and said it would be porn.

The document states that Koon would join group chats on Snapchat to find pornography, but that it messes up his phone, and he would leave the chat.

When discussing the first time he was sent child porn, Koon said he was not sure when it was, but that it had happened a lot. When asked again, he said no, but that it occurred on Instagram. He had downloaded the images to report them.

He was asked the same questions over again, and told it was time for him to be honest.

Koon told detectives that he believed that he was viewing child porn, and that the last time he saw it was on Snapchat.

The document states that Koon said he does not like watching it, but admitted that he needs help.

According to the criminal complaint, three images are referenced to show nude prepubescent girls and a boy.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Koon at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 before Magistrate Judge David Cousin or Aaron Thomponson.

Though Koon has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.