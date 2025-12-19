Man killed after crash involving power pole in Middleton - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MIDDLETON — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 09:47 p.m. on Middleton Road south of Bass Lane near Middleton.

A white 1989 Ford F250 driven by a 22-year-old male out of Middleton was traveling northbound on Middleton Road south of Bass Lane. The Ford drifted off the road into an irrigation ditch. The Ford then rolled and collided with a power pole. The driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both lanes of travel on Middleton Road were blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriffs, Middleton Police Department, Middleton Fire Department, Caldwell Fire Department, and Canyon County Paramedics.