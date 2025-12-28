Mayor honors community leaders and organizations with Mayor’s Choice Awards - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Mayor Rebecca Casper presented her last Mayor’s Choice Awards during a City Council meeting this month, recognizing individuals and organizations whose leadership, service, and commitment have made a lasting impact on the Idaho Falls community.

“This evening is about celebrating people and organizations who quietly and consistently make Idaho Falls a better place,” Casper said. “Their efforts strengthen our community, enrich lives, and create a legacy we are proud to honor.”

The Mayor’s Choice Awards debuted in 2021 and are presented annually at the discretion of the mayor to honor outstanding residents, businesses, and organizations that exemplify service, innovation, and community pride.

The following individuals and organizations were recognized with Mayor’s Choice Awards for their outstanding contributions to the Idaho Falls community:

Clarke Kido: Outstanding Global Citizenship

Outstanding Global Citizenship Idaho Falls Spud Kings: Outstanding Community Spirit

Outstanding Community Spirit Idaho Environmental Coalition: Outstanding Community Contribution

Outstanding Community Contribution Mayor’s Scholarship Fund: Outstanding Community Education

Outstanding Community Education Steve Taggart: “Under the Radar” Award

“Under the Radar” Award Idaho Falls Farmers Market: Outstanding Community Commitment

Outstanding Community Commitment Dr. Fritz Schmutz: Outstanding Humanitarian Service

Outstanding Humanitarian Service Heroes Defense: Outstanding Philanthropic Commitment

Outstanding Philanthropic Commitment Shoshone-Bannock Tribes: Outstanding Community Partnership

Outstanding Community Partnership Alan Reed: “Out of the Ashes” Award

Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Global Citizenship: Clarke Kido

Clarke Kido was recognized for his extraordinary dedication to fostering international friendship and cultural understanding in Idaho Falls. A devoted member of Idaho Falls Sister Cities, Kido has played a key role in strengthening relationships, creating meaningful cultural connections that benefit generations.

His vision is perhaps best represented by the Idaho Falls Friendship Garden, which he designed and helped bring to life through countless volunteer hours. The garden stands as a living symbol of international partnership and cultural exchange. Through his deep relationship with the Japanese community in Idaho Falls, Kido has helped preserve and celebrate cultural traditions while creating spaces for understanding and genuine friendship.

Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Community Spirit: Idaho Falls Spud Kings

From a rookie franchise to league champions, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings have quickly become a source of pride and unity for the community. Founded in 2022, the junior hockey team captured its first Dineen Cup championship in April 2025, defeating the South Shore Kings to claim the National Collegiate Development Conference title.

Their historic win was followed by a citywide celebration, including a royal welcome event and the proclamation of May 1, 2025, as Idaho Falls Spud Kings Day. Beyond their success on the ice, the Spud Kings have built a culture of inclusivity and community engagement, transforming games at the Mountain America Center into high-energy events that bring thousands together and put Idaho Falls on the national hockey map.

Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Community Contribution: Idaho Environmental Coalition

The Idaho Environmental Coalition (IEC), a joint venture of Amentum and North Wind Portage, was recognized for its critical role in environmental cleanup and community support. Since beginning work on the Department of Energy’s Idaho Cleanup Project in 2021, IEC has delivered major milestones, including treatment of legacy radioactive waste, leading the nation in transuranic waste shipments, and completing large scale cleanup projects ahead of schedule.

Beyond technical achievements, IEC has invested deeply in the community through volunteerism, nonprofit support, and local partnerships. Their cleanup successes contributed to a landmark waiver of the 1995 Idaho Settlement Agreement, enabling future research at Idaho National Laboratory and supporting national energy independence.

Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Community Education: Mayor’s Scholarship Fund

Established in 2006, the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund has helped more than 800 students pursue education beyond high school, awarding more than $800,000 to students in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville School District 93.

The program focuses on students who work hard, contribute to their community, and may otherwise be overlooked for traditional scholarships. By supporting college, workforce training, and promise scholarships for younger students, the fund empowers recipients to believe in their potential and invest in their future right here in Idaho.

Mayor’s Choice “Under the Radar” Award: Steve Taggart

Steve Taggart was honored for his behind-the-scenes impact on some of Idaho Falls’ most important community initiatives. A longtime attorney and civic leader, Taggart has volunteered countless hours helping public servants, organizations, and community leaders shape messaging, strategy, and solutions.

His influence includes key roles in the creation of the College of Eastern Idaho and the reorganization of GIFT On Demand. Known for his humility, empathy, and strategic insight, Taggart consistently avoids the spotlight while helping others succeed.

Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Community Commitment: Idaho Falls Farmers Market

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market was recognized for strengthening the local economy and bringing people together. Hosting more than 130 vendors weekly during the summer season and expanding to a successful indoor winter market, the organization has generated more than six million dollars in local sales over the past four years.

The market’s leadership also played a major role in community events such as the Water Tower Tribute Block Party and IFDDC’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, helping create vibrant spaces that celebrate Idaho Falls culture and community spirit year-round.

Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Humanitarian Service: Dr. Fritz Schmutz

For more than 30 years, Dr. Fritz Schmutz has quietly served the Idaho Falls community with compassion and humility. As a physician and volunteer, he has consistently stepped in to help families in need, support individuals with special needs and veterans, and address food insecurity.

Known for his hands-on approach and people-first mindset, Dr. Schmutz exemplifies humanitarian service through action rather than recognition.

Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Commitment: Heroes Defense

Heroes Defense was honored for its unwavering support of first responders and veterans throughout eastern Idaho. Through fundraising, events, and partnerships, the organization has provided critical equipment, training, and facility improvements to public safety agencies.

Their contributions include funding 9/11 memorials like the memorial in front of Idaho Falls Fire Station 1, donating AEDs, supporting fire stations, and assisting families of fallen officers. Led by founder Garrett Meikle, co-chair Travis Snowder, and acting director Jesse Ferney, Heroes Defense continues to strengthen public safety and community resilience.

Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Community Partnership: Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were recognized for their meaningful partnerships with the City of Idaho Falls, particularly through their longstanding involvement in the War Bonnet Round Up and collaboration with the Museum of Idaho.

Their cultural leadership, guidance, and participation have enriched community events, preserved history, and ensured respectful representation through exhibits, ceremonies, and educational initiatives that benefit the entire community.

Mayor’s Choice “Out of the Ashes” Award: Alan Reed

Alan Reed was honored for his leadership and resilience following the devastating 2024 fire at Reed’s Dairy. Reed’s Dairy rose from tragedy through determination, innovation, and community support.

In November 2025, the family reopened a new state-of-the-art production facility, symbolizing not just recovery, but renewal. As a multigenerational Idaho Falls institution dating back to 1955, Reed’s Dairy continues a legacy rooted in quality, service, and deep community connection.

“These award recipients represent the very best of Idaho Falls,” Casper said. “Their stories remind us what is possible when people care deeply about their community and each other.”