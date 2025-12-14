Meridian man killed after U-Haul explodes in Old Navy parking lot - East Idaho News

LEWISTON (KIVI) — A 61-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a U-Haul explosion in Lewiston Saturday morning.

The Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Douglas R. Peterson from Meridian.

According to the Lewiston Fire Department and Lewiston Police, the explosion was reported at 7:15 a.m. and was traced to a U-Haul truck parked in front of an Old Navy.

The explosion caused damage to surrounding businesses, including the Old Navy and the Courtyard Marriott, but authorities reported there was no fire following the initial blast.

Authorities secure the area surrounding U-Haul explosion. | Lewiston Fire Department/Lewiston Police Department

The vehicle was transporting stored materials and flammable items, including gasoline and propane tanks. Authorities says evidence indicated that propane was leaking within the truck’s cargo box, but they were not able to determine the source of the ignition.

Lewiston Fire Marshal Julian Sorrell reports that preliminary information indicates the incident to be accidental.

“At this time, there is no indication the incident is criminal in nature,” he said.

Authorities report that there is no immediate threat to the public, but that residents and visitors should avoid the area.

The Lewiston Fire Department, Lewiston Police Department, Idaho State Police, the City of Lewiston Streets Division (Public Works Department), and Nez Perce County assisted in the response.