Missing Montana man pinged in southeastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Power County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a missing man from Montana.

Kee Ray Begay Jr., 53, last spoke to his wife on Dec. 21, 2025, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Power County law enforcement pinged his phone and it showed him being near westbound Interstate 86 around milepost 28. Begay is driving a black 2014 Dodge Avenger.

He is diabetic and does not have his medication.

Begay is Native American with brown hair and eyes. He is 5’9′ and weighs 220 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Begay, please contact the Power County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, or the Gallatin County, Montana, Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was available.