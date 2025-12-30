Mother, daughter seek help after home destroyed by fire - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A woman, along with her daughter, is asking for help after the camper they were living in caught fire and burned their belongings. As the New Year begins this week, they do not know where they will live and are worried about being homeless.

Sandra Linney, 61, was living in Carey with her daughter, Victoria, who takes care of her. Linney has some health issues she deals with, including chronic pain. She had previously lived in Idaho Falls for 14 years.

The fire occurred the day after Thanksgiving, in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, at 20490 North Main Street in Carey.

“I was awoken by a hissing noise, and it turned out the fire got to my oxygen hose, but the fire started on my daughter’s bed,” Linney said.

According to Carey Rural Fire Protection District Chief Richard Kimball, firefighters responded to a small trailer filled with smoke.

“It turned out that more than likely an electric blanket cord overheated and caught a mattress on fire,” Kimball said. “There were two ladies inside who got out and went next door to the neighbor’s trailer. The neighbor actually put the fire out with a fire extinguisher about the time we showed up on scene.”

Courtesy GoFundMe

Kimball said the sleeping area where the initial fire was is charred.

“People need to be very aware of where their cords are and look at them every now and then and make sure they are in good condition,” he added.

Linney said they will no longer use electric blankets. Her trailer is unlivable, and it has been a devastating time for her and her daughter. Just a few days after the fire, Linney was admitted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for breathing issues related to the incident. She remained there for about five days, and the recovery has been slow and challenging.

A nonprofit organization was able to put Linney and her daughter in an Idaho Falls hotel for about a month, but on Jan. 1, they have to leave.

“I have no clue where we are going to go. I can’t afford $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment,” she said. “I am losing hope.”

She started a GoFundMe to raise money for a new camper or to go toward securing some sort of housing. A camper was the most affordable living situation for her.

“That was the easiest way for me to live. I was happy. I could afford groceries. It was simple, easy living,” Linney said. “I don’t know what to do. I feel extremely defeated. My daughter is going to try and get a job. I told her I will be fine.”

Linney doesn’t receive much money each month through disability and supplemental security income. The GoFundMe has a $2,400 goal. As of Tuesday afternoon, $300 has been raised. Click here for more information.

Linney is grateful for the help that she has received so far.

“Every (bit of) help, I am eternally grateful. I do plan on — when I do get settled — in any way, big or small, to pass it forward,” she said.