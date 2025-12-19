New chief judge selected for Idaho Court of Appeals - East Idaho News

BOISE – The Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Michael Tribe has been selected as that court’s next chief judge for a two-year term starting Jan. 1, 2026.

The Court of Appeals is made up of four judges who, in panels of three, hear appeals from Idaho’s trial courts as assigned by the Idaho Supreme Court. The chief judge is chosen from among those four judges, presides over the Court of Appeals and oversees its administration.

Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan named Judge Tribe as the next chief judge in an order earlier this fall.

Judge Tribe was appointed to the Court of Appeals in January 2024. Before that, he served as a district judge for seven years. As chief judge he succeeds Judge David Gratton, whose term as chief judge ends this month.