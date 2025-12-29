Next level maple pecan pie recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

The best way to describe this maple pecan pie recipe is that the filling has the texture of soft caramel with the taste of maple and pecans. It basically takes a traditional pecan pie to the next level. Ingredients 3/4 cup dark or light brown sugar

3/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup pure or real maple syrup

1/4 cup honey

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 – 3 cups pecan halves

1 9-inch graham cracker crust Instructions In a medium saucepot, place butter, honey, maple syrup, and brown sugar. Put this over medium-high heat and bring it to a boil, stirring constantly. Once boiling, add pecans and cream. Bring to a low boil and cook, stirring every now and then, for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Pour this syrup mixture into the graham cracker crust. Allow it to cool slightly, then cover the pie dish with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and place it in the fridge until completely chilled.

