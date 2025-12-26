Not easy being green, Eagle Rock Fountain turns green in possible holiday prank - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As a famous frog once said, “It’s not easy being green… people tend to pass you over because you’re not standing out.” However, one local fountain is turning heads and leaving people to wonder why there has been a sudden change in color.

The Eagle Rock Fountain at Taylor’s Crossing, which often features clear blue water, was spotted with bright green water on Friday morning. The water does not have an odd smell. EastIdahoNews.com began reaching out to find out what happened.

According to City of Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kimberly Felkner, the city does not manage the Eagle Rock Fountain, but Taylor’s Crossing is the owner and manages it.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Taylor’s Crossing but has not received a response.

Prank or new tradition, the Eagle Rock Fountain is seen sporting green water. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Felkner said the fountain would have to be turned off and the water drained to clear the dyed water.

Idaho Falls Police Spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com that there have been no vandalism calls, nor have any reports been made regarding the fountain.

While it’s still unknown whether this is a case of vandalism or just a holiday thing. As Kermit said, “It could make you wonder why, but why wonder, why wonder?”

“I’m green, and it’ll do fine, it’s beautiful, and it’s what I want to be,” Kermit said.