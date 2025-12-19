Owner of local towing company who recently passed leaves behind legacy of helping others - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – In 71 years of life, Zach Pickering says his father was “blessed to bless others.”

Brad Pickering, who owned multiple businesses in eastern Idaho, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21. Zach says his dad struggled with back problems for years and had gone in that day for a surgery. The anesthesia didn’t agree with him and he died hours later after drifting into a coma.

Brad’s funeral was held on Nov. 29 and Zach says there wasn’t an empty seat in the house.

“I was two minutes late to his viewing and the line was outside the building,” Zach says.

Throughout his life, Zach says his dad touched many lives. He was surprised to learn after his dad had passed that Brad had a list of hundreds of people he would call daily just to see how they were doing.

Zach called one of the men his dad knew and informed him that he’d passed away. Zach said the man thanked him and then called back five minutes later, sobbing, to say that he’d named his son after Brad.

“Another shocking one is my insurance lady. We’ve had her for five years, but I’ve never met her. I let her know my dad passed away and she broke down. She’d never met him but my dad called her every other day,” Zach says. “That’s the kind of guy my dad was.”

Photo of Brad Pickering taken from his obituary

Brad’s early life

Brad was born in Idaho Falls on Sept. 3, 1954, according to his obituary. Zach says his dad was raised by a single mom who worked two jobs. Although his mom later remarried, Zach says his dad’s upbringing made him “extremely driven” at an early age to be successful.

“He dropped out of high school when he was 16 or 17 and started working in the spud house,” Zach says.

Later, Brad met JoAnn Clayton, the woman who became his wife. They were married on Oct. 8, 1977 and raised seven kids together.

Brad Pickering and his wife, JoAnn Clayton, in their early years. | Courtesy Zach Pickering

Brad owned numerous businesses, including Sunkiss Enterprises & Towing in Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Towing & Repair in Island Park and a shipping container company called Affordable Portable Storage.

Brad was introduced to the towing industry by his stepdad, Jerry Smith. Smith worked for a towing company in town and Zach says Brad later got a job working for the same company and eventually bought his own truck. He launched Sunkiss Enterprises in 1972 and hired his stepdad to work there a few years later.

Zach owns Sunkiss Towing today, which has grown to include seven locations across the state and 42 trucks. Zach says Smith worked for Brad the rest of his life.

JoAnn Pickering in the cab of an orange Sunkiss truck many years ago. | Courtesy Pickering Family The name Sunkiss Towing was inspired by the orange color of the wrecker trucks Brad owned, according to a written history provided by Zach’s brother, Cordell. Family members say the color reminded Brad of the Florida citrus fruit that was shipped around the world. “Not long after, Sunkist released its orange soda drinks, and the name connection stuck even more here in Idaho Falls. People remembered those orange trucks,” the family record says.

Brad’s legacy of service

Although Brad was a commercial success — he was featured in magazines and local news reports throughout his life — Zach says his dad’s greatest accomplishment was helping others.

“He would always say that the Lord has blessed him to bless others,” says Zach. “I don’t know how many Thanksgivings and Christmases we had where we were working on someone’s car and (the people we were helping) were in the house having dinner with us.”

Zach recalls one occasion when a family from Germany was stranded in Idaho Falls. They’d come here on a tour of the U.S. and Brad took them in and fixed their car.

Brad, who was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, later took them to the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor’s Center and told the family about his faith.

“Before they left, he gave them a copy of the Book of Mormon. Six months to a year later, they sent (my dad) a German license plate and a letter saying they were having discussions with the LDS missionaries (in their area),” says Zach.

Zach says they never heard whether or not the family joined the church.

This is just one of many examples of Brad’s acts of service throughout his life.

One of Zach’s favorite memories is the time his dad brought home a 1967 Chevy Chevelle. Zach got in with his dad to visit neighbors and his dad let him drive it.

“I just remember grinning from ear to ear when I saw that car,” Zach says.

Over time, Brad’s constant juggling in and out of trucks took a toll on his health. He developed back problems to the point that he was chair-bound for the last years of his life. Zach says his dad got really sick during the COVID-19 pandemic and held on for another five years.

The conversations with his dad over the years is what Zach says he’s going to miss most.

Photo of Brad Pickering in his younger years | Courtesy Zach Pickering

‘I’m amazed at the experiences I’ve had’

In the months before Brad’s death, Zach says his dad helped him start the construction on his new house.

Pickering Holdings LLC, a contracting company owned by the family, is developing a subdivision near Costco. The subdivision is called Sunkiss Park and a city street in that area has been named Pickering Street.

Zach is grateful to see his dad’s memory live on through this project and the family business.

“I thought that was pretty cool. I was happy that he was able to see it,” says Zach.

The rest of the Pickering family pay tribute to Brad in a written history. They include a statement from Brad reflecting on his years in the towing industry. To them, it sums up who he was and the life he lived.

“I’m amazed at the experiences I’ve had, and the people I’ve met from all walks of life. I’ve lived a full and exciting life. I’ve seen people in their darkest moments. God has sent people to me so I could help them with their car problems, and sometimes with things going on in their life. I’ve treasured serving the community in this way, with my family by my side.”

Recent photo of Brad Pickering, right, being presented an award. | Courtesy Zach Pickering