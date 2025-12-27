 Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News
Local

Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup in eastern Idaho

Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

HEYBURN — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 27 at around 12:20 a.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of Idaho Highway 24 and 300 West in Minidoka County, according to an ISP news release.

Troopers say a 32-year-old female from Fairfield was traveling eastbound on 300 South in a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

As the driver, who has not been named, approached ID-24, she struck a 30-year-old male from Spring Creek, Nevada, who was walking in the road. The man, who has also not been identified, sustained critical injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, Emergency Response Ambulance, East End Fire Department and Life Flight assisted with the incident. 300 West was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours, according to the release.

