Playing Christmas songs for Broulim's shoppers is a 50-year tradition for owner's wife - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Vonnie Lue Broulim sits at an organ near the deli in the Rigby store and plays Christmas songs for customers.

It’s a tradition the 88-year-old woman started more than 50 years ago. She and her husband, Dick, whose father, Charlie, founded Broulim’s Fresh Foods in 1922, come to the Rigby store together in the days leading up to Christmas.

Vonnie Lue tells EastIdahoNews.com her motivation is to spread holiday cheer to shoppers.

“We serve the public. We love them. The public are like our children,” Vonnie Lue says.

Even in her advancing years, Vonnie Lue, regardless of weather or health challenges, shows no signs of stopping. And customers have come to appreciate it.

Last year, amid health concerns that would’ve deterred most people from showing up, she still came to play for people.

When asked why she keeps doing it, Vonnie Lue responded matter-of-factly, “Because that’s what I do.”

“Christmastime is a very sacred time to people, and they come and shop (at our store),” she says.

Her answers are brief and her demeanor is aloof. Although she doesn’t say it, it’s clear that public recognition is not what she wants.

Her husband seems to feel the same way, but he did offer a few remarks about his wife.

“She puts on a show every year, loving people and taking care of them,” Dick says.

Vonnie Lue Broulim playing Christmas songs at the organ | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Kim Calvin works at the deli counter next to the organ where Vonnie Lue plays. Calvin has worked at the shop for 15 years and speaks highly of the Broulims, saying they are like family.

“These two are honestly the most wonderful people you will ever meet in your life,” Calvin says.

She recalls a time several years ago when she was in a wreck during the winter time. She was driving an old, beat up car while her truck was in the shop. The heater didn’t work and she couldn’t afford to fix it.

She says Dick overheard the conversation and asked if he could take a look at it. Reluctantly, she gave him her keys. When he came back several hours later, the heater was fixed and a leaky window had also been repaired.

Calvin says that’s just the kind of people the Broulims are, and she’s proud to be associated with them.

According to Calvin, the Broulims get to know all the employees and do what they can to serve them.

“They are good from their heart and she (Vonnie Lue) plays for customers because she wants people to feel the spirit and be happy,” Calvin says. “They’re just the best.”

Calvin says Vonnie Lue’s performances will continue for as long as she is able to do it.

At the end of the conversation, EastIdahoNews.com asked Vonnie Lue if there was anything she wanted to say to the community. Her response was short and simple.

“I love them and I care about them,” Vonnie Lue said.