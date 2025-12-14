Pocatello Police ask public for help following early morning shooting - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

On Dec. 14, at approximately 2 a.m., officers with the Pocatello Police Department located an adult male lying in the roadway near the intersection of 2nd Street and Center Street in Pocatello.

The male had suffered two gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The individual was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department. Investigators are also aware of a separate shooting reported in the same area approximately one week prior, where no one was injured, and are examining whether the two incidents may be related.

The Pocatello Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or recordings related to this incident, is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100 or email Detective Van Dyke at evandyke@pocatello.gov.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.