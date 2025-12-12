Pocatello Police Department honors the service of K9 Frank - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

K9 Frank, a seven-year-old yellow lab, faithfully served the Pocatello Police Department for a little over five years. During his time in service, he and his handler, Sgt. Eborn, completed numerous deployments and participated in many community demonstrations and events.

In recent weeks, K9 Frank’s health declined significantly. After consultation with his veterinarian, it was determined that the most compassionate course of action was to let him go.

On Thursday, at 8:45 a.m., K9 Frank received his final radio call before passing peacefully.

The Pocatello Police Department is deeply grateful for his loyal service and the many ways he contributed to the safety and well-being of our community.