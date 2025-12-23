Rigby Cottage known for its delicious sugar cookies, opens a second location - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A cottage known for its delicious gourmet sugar cookies has opened a second location, complete with a drive-thru.

New location

The owners of The Cookie Cottage in Rigby, Jennifer or “Jen” Nielsen and Ken LeFevre, announced earlier in December that they have expanded their business. They opened a place in Rexburg at 1130 University Boulevard. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It was Mountain Pop Shop before, and I did cookies for them. It became available. We want to grow. I’ve always wanted a drive-thru,” Nielsen said. “It’s just going to be a fun little spot for our fantastic cookies.”

Sodas are a new addition for Nielsen and LeFevre at the drive-thru. There will also be other drinks, such as hot cocoa and coffee. The cookies are baked fresh out of Rigby and then taken over to Rexburg.

Nielsen said they will paint the new shop to match the store in Rigby once the weather gets warmer. It’s currently red. They plan to make it white and grey with pink accents.

The new drive-thru location in Rexburg. | Courtesy The Cookie Cottage

The original location in Rigby

The Cookie Cottage in Rigby is pink and filled with fun decor.

“I love it when people come into the shop. I’ve heard this so many times: ‘It’s just like a Hallmark movie in here.’ Because it’s just so cute, pink and adorable…(it’s) especially decked out for the holidays. It’s pretty fun,” she said.

Nielsen said the cookies are different and not like any other business. Sugar cookies are the showpiece. It’s a small batch bakery, so she can focus on quality and consistency. The flavor is always there.

“We try to come up with things that you would never ever put together. I’ve got an eggnog cream cheese that I am doing this winter that is absolutely phenomenal,” she said.

Some of the best sellers include the banana cream pie, raspberry cheesecake, and the classic sugar cookie. There are chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodle’s and there’s a ginger snap cookie that has been popular.

The Cookie Cottage has even had caramel chocolate chip bars with potato chips. There are gluten-free cookies that are offered.

Courtesy The Cookie Cottage

Huckleberry cookies are another favorite and there’s a delicious blackberry vanilla bean. Nielsen freeze-dries the fruit.

“I grind up my own blackberries. I use that. I’m not really a fan of food coloring. So that also brings flavor into it,” she said.

Nielsen is always up to creating something new. Recently, she and her son went to the store and were browsing the coffee flavors.

“We were like, ‘Ooo salted caramel mocha!’ Well, guess what? We’ve got a salted caramel mocha cookie now,” Nielsen said.

People stop by to visit The Cookie Cottage in Rigby from Island Park, St. Anthony and many different places. Families come and fill a box of 12 with a variety of cookies. They go home, cut them up and taste each of them.

The Cookie Cottage in Rigby. | Courtesy The Cookie Cottage

LeFevre said that he has met some great people since he has been working at The Cookie Cottage, and he loves the regulars. He added that he is impressed with Nielsen’s dedication to success.

“My goal is to have every cookie be better than the last,” she said.

The Cookie Cottage in Rigby is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s at 143 South Clark Street.

Click here to follow the Facebook page and see the daily flavors of cookies.