Ririe's Lewis named 3A All-State Player of the Year - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Ririe Bulldogs appeared in the program’s first state football championship this season, coming up short against the Nampa Christian Trojans in overtime.

Despite the loss, though, the Bulldogs brought their best finish ever back to Ririe. And standout senior running back Kolter Lewis, who led the state in rushing yards (2,004) and total touchdowns (33), has added to the successful season, being named the 3A Player of the Year.

Lewis is joined among All-State selections by teammates and fellow District 5-6 athletes from West Side, Aberdeen, North Fremont and West Jefferson.

Here are the complete 2025 3A All-State teams selections.

Note: The All-Idaho teams, compiled by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by coaches from across the state.

Player of the Year: Kolter Lewis, Ririe

Coach of the Year: Daniel Jenkins, Nampa Christian

First-Team

Offense

QB: Pete Dice, Nampa Christian

RB: Ian Johnson, Nampa Christian

RB: Drake Sage, West Side

WR: Dylan O’Brien, Nampa Christian

WR: Landen Silcock, Declo

WR: Layton Goins, Priest River

OL: Cooper Huntsman, Ririe

OL: Brady Hatten, Priest River

OL: Austin Landon

OL: Hyrum Checketts, West Side

OL: Aksel Ortiz, Aberdeen

K: Dylan O’Brien, Nampa Christian

Defense

DL: Kyle Bott, Declo

DL: Ian Johnson, Ririe

DL: Cameron Shuldberg, North Fremont

DL: Chet Ward, West Side

LB: Kaiser Henne, Nampa Christian

LB: Braxton Mowder, New Plymouth

LB: Nate Rundquist, Nampa Christian

LB: Tannon Nelson, Aberdeen

DB: Cooper Brown, Ririe

DB: Dylan O’Brien, Nampa Christian

DB: Lupe Ortiz, Aberdeen

P: Landon Connolly, Orofino

Second-Team

Offense

QB: Lupe Ortiz, Aberdeen

RB: Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson

RB: Garrett Van Noy, Ririe

WR: Brock Barta, St. Maries

WR: Ben Knudson, Nampa Christian

WR: Tate Schumacher, Grangeville

OL: Kyle Bott, Declo

OL: Jacob Harris, Aberdeen

OL: Tom Kesonaosod, Nampa Christian

OL: Keaton Crane, Nampa Christian

OL: Joshua Clark, Nampa Christian

K: Jonathan Bonilla, West Jefferson

Defense

DL: Brady Hatten, Priest River

DL: Cyrus Gibbons, New Plymouth

DL: Wes Troke, New Plymouth

DL: Jaxon Astorquia, Marsing

LB: Drake Sage, West Side

LB: Dane Garrard, Declo

LB: Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont

LB: Ben Knudson, Nampa Christian

DB: Zane Snedaker, Declo

DB: Ian Johnson, Nampa Christian

DB: Jayden Coats, West Side

P: Andrew Martin, North Fremont