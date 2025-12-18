Ririe's Lewis named 3A All-State Player of the Year - East Idaho News

Ririe’s Lewis named 3A All-State Player of the YearPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Ririe Bulldogs appeared in the program’s first state football championship this season, coming up short against the Nampa Christian Trojans in overtime.
Despite the loss, though, the Bulldogs brought their best finish ever back to Ririe. And standout senior running back Kolter Lewis, who led the state in rushing yards (2,004) and total touchdowns (33), has added to the successful season, being named the 3A Player of the Year.
Lewis is joined among All-State selections by teammates and fellow District 5-6 athletes from West Side, Aberdeen, North Fremont and West Jefferson.
Here are the complete 2025 3A All-State teams selections.
Note: The All-Idaho teams, compiled by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by coaches from across the state.
Player of the Year: Kolter Lewis, Ririe
Coach of the Year: Daniel Jenkins, Nampa Christian
First-Team
Offense
QB: Pete Dice, Nampa Christian
RB: Ian Johnson, Nampa Christian
RB: Drake Sage, West Side
WR: Dylan O’Brien, Nampa Christian
WR: Landen Silcock, Declo
WR: Layton Goins, Priest River
OL: Cooper Huntsman, Ririe
OL: Brady Hatten, Priest River
OL: Austin Landon
OL: Hyrum Checketts, West Side
OL: Aksel Ortiz, Aberdeen
K: Dylan O’Brien, Nampa Christian
Defense
DL: Kyle Bott, Declo
DL: Ian Johnson, Ririe
DL: Cameron Shuldberg, North Fremont
DL: Chet Ward, West Side
LB: Kaiser Henne, Nampa Christian
LB: Braxton Mowder, New Plymouth
LB: Nate Rundquist, Nampa Christian
LB: Tannon Nelson, Aberdeen
DB: Cooper Brown, Ririe
DB: Dylan O’Brien, Nampa Christian
DB: Lupe Ortiz, Aberdeen
P: Landon Connolly, Orofino
Second-Team
Offense
QB: Lupe Ortiz, Aberdeen
RB: Justus Burtenshaw, West Jefferson
RB: Garrett Van Noy, Ririe
WR: Brock Barta, St. Maries
WR: Ben Knudson, Nampa Christian
WR: Tate Schumacher, Grangeville
OL: Kyle Bott, Declo
OL: Jacob Harris, Aberdeen
OL: Tom Kesonaosod, Nampa Christian
OL: Keaton Crane, Nampa Christian
OL: Joshua Clark, Nampa Christian
K: Jonathan Bonilla, West Jefferson
Defense
DL: Brady Hatten, Priest River
DL: Cyrus Gibbons, New Plymouth
DL: Wes Troke, New Plymouth
DL: Jaxon Astorquia, Marsing
LB: Drake Sage, West Side
LB: Dane Garrard, Declo
LB: Bryce Nedrow, North Fremont
LB: Ben Knudson, Nampa Christian
DB: Zane Snedaker, Declo
DB: Ian Johnson, Nampa Christian
DB: Jayden Coats, West Side
P: Andrew Martin, North Fremont