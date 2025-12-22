Santa's origin story, and why this author says he'll always be an integral part of Christmas - East Idaho News

As Christmas approaches, many await the arrival of Santa.

The man who takes the credit for millions of Christmas mysteries every year has been around for more than 200 years in America, but his origins date back much farther around the world.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Gerry Bowler, author of “Santa Claus: A Biography.” They discuss Santa’s origin story, including how he got started and his motivation for giving gifts. They also discuss the evolution of his image over the years. While he started as a Christian figure named Saint Nicholas who appealed primarily to adults, children’s authors helped popularize him as a jolly old elf named Santa Claus who secretly delivered gifts to children with a sleigh pulled by reindeer.

Bowler also discusses Santa’s enduring appeal and why he believes Kris Kringle will remain an integral part of Christmas for generations to come.

