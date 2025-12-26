Seniors get stretched and limber with yoga training - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The weekly yoga sessions, tailored specifically for seniors, focus on gentle stretching, balance, breathing, and strength-building movements. Led by a trained instructor, the classes are accessible for all ability levels, including seated and modified poses, ensuring every resident can participate safely and comfortably.

“These yoga sessions are about much more than flexibility,” said a staff member at The Homestead Living. “They help residents maintain muscle strength, improve balance, reduce stiffness, and support overall mobility—all while creating a calm and positive environment.”

Residents report feeling more energized, relaxed, and confident in their daily movements. Many say the consistent practice has helped ease joint discomfort and improve posture, making everyday activities easier and more enjoyable.

Beyond the physical benefits, the weekly yoga classes also offer a valuable social opportunity. Residents gather together, encourage one another, and enjoy a shared commitment to health and wellness. Laughter and conversation often follow the sessions, strengthening friendships and community bonds.

As residents stretch, breathe, and move together, The Homestead Living proves that it’s never too late to invest in strength, flexibility, and a healthier lifestyle.