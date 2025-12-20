Set Free Singers prison choir sing for a second chance - East Idaho News

Casper, Wyoming (KGWN) – The Set Free Singers is prison choir using music to do more than perform, its helping incarcerated men work toward recovery and a second chance.

This all-men choir group in Casper is a unique program that blends music, accountability, and rehabilitation. The Set Free Singers perform songs of hope and healing, and with every note they sing, they take another step forward.

The choir is led by director Mr. Searcey, who brings in decades of teaching.

“These guys are a blast, and not too different from the junior high choir I taught for 32 years.” Searcey continues, “And that’s why some of them are here in the first place.”

Residents in the choir are a part of GEO Reentry Services, a reentry center where incarcerated individuals prepare for their return to society. Residents live at the facility near the end of their sentences while participating in structured programming focused on accountability, recovery, and reintegration.

This is new a program that started in Casper earlier this year making The Set Free Singers one of only ten prison choirs in the United States. Searcey says the choir brings them hope through harmony.

He adds, “It fills their heart with something strong and something positive, I pick songs that take what they need and put it there.”

Resident Dustin Buckmeier says singing has become a therapeutic part of his recovery.

“Honestly, it feels like I’m glowing. It feels amazing. It’s something I look forward to every week.” Buckmeier continues, “Words can’t explain how happy it makes me. It truly makes me feel like I’m doing better.”

Another resident, Shawn Gallegos, has been part of the choir since it began and says it’s helped him envision a sober future.

“Through the Set Free Singers and through Celebrate Recovery, I can close my eyes and envision what my future looks like long-term sober, and that gives me a lot of hope,” Gallegos said.

For many residents at GEO, this program comes at the final stage of their sentence the last step before returning to the community.

“It gets them in a good place, and they can be proud of the choir,” Searcey said.

Buckmeier adds, “It’s just cool to see people in the community willing to get vulnerable and willing to sing in front of a bunch of men who don’t really value that.”

And Gallegos says, “It helps us feel like we’re getting back into normal society.”

The Set Free Singers believe in making change, not excuses, as they work to reenter society and build a new future.