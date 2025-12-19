She helps answer Santa’s mail. Now we're surprising her for Feel Good Friday. - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a woman working to make sure children get a response from Santa Claus if they write him a letter. The message said:

I wanted to let you know about something special that is happening. Tracy Sessions in the Parks and Recreation Department helps Santa respond to every single letter that is dropped in the Santa mailbox in downtown Idaho Falls. One of the letters was from a family of 4 that have nothing for Christmas. The kids are ages 6, 4,2,1 and the dad has medical problems. Tracy vetted the family to make sure it was all true and then organized and asked Parks and Recreation employees to give this family Christmas. As of today, each child has multiple sets of clothes, boots, gloves, hats, coats and a variety of clothes. All of these gifts have been donated and wrapped by Parks and Recreation employees for the City of Idaho Falls.

We decided to surprise Tracy and thank her for Feel Good Friday! Check out the video in the player above.