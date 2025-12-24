Soft, fluffy, homemade Preston dinner rolls - East Idaho News

Few things say “home” like the smell of freshly baked yeast rolls wafting from the oven. Around here, we call them Preston Rolls, a classic recipe passed down through families that has stood the test of time. These homemade dinner rolls are soft, fluffy, and just a little sweet, perfect for sopping up gravy, serving with Sunday dinner, or bringing to a holiday table.

Ingredients

1 cup boiling water

1 cup shortening

3 packets Rapid Rise Yeast

1 cup lukewarm water

2 eggs

6 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Instructions

At least a day before you want the rolls

In a bowl or 2-3 cup measuring cup, place the shortening and pour boiling water over. Stir until the shortening is melted. Allow to cool slightly while you do the rest. In a separate medium-sized bowl, stir the yeast and lukewarm water together until yeast is dissolved. Set aside. Mix the eggs into the yeast mixture. Once the shortening has cooled a bit, pour that into the yeast mixture as well and stir well. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, and salt. Add in the yeast mixture and stir until a dough is formed. Cover this and place it in the refrigerator. Before you go to bed, punch it down and punch it down again in the morning.

Two hours before you want the rolls

Remove the amount of dough you want to use and place it on a floured surface. Knead it just a few times (by pressing it into a ball and then flattening with the heel of your hand, then repeating two more times) and then pat it out to about 1/2-inch thick. Cut out the rolls with a small biscuit cutter or drinking glass. Place on greased baking sheet and cover, allowing to rise for two hours. Bake at 425 for 15 to 20 minutes.

If you’d like your rolls to appear more brown on top, brush them with melted butter or a mixture of 1 whole egg and 1 tablespoon of water. This is purely optional.

This dough will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week.