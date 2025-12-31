Stolen phone leads to drug bust; four people arrested for allegedly meth possession - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Officers arrested four people after a stolen phone led to a drug bust.

According to court documents, an officer with the Pocatello Police Department was investigating a report of a stolen phone that had pinged in multiple locations in eastern Idaho. The phone’s owner told the officer that the last location was a parking lot at Harbor Freight Tools in Pocatello.

The ping led officers to a vehicle in the parking lot. The officer reported two individuals were inside, seated in the driver’s and rear passenger seats.

Police spoke with the driver, identified as Leticia Zamora, who reported that there were two other passengers in the store. Another officer located the other passengers inside the store.

Once outside, an officer informed all four people about the stolen phone that was still pinging in the vehicle. The individual seated in the rear, identified as Kyiona Palacios, handed the officer the phone, which was later confirmed to be the stolen phone.

The document states a K9 was requested and arrived to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle began, and on the driver’s side, a small plastic baggie that had a crystal-like residue was found. Inside a purse belonging to Palacios, a syringe was located.

Both items were tested and returned positive for methamphetamine.

During the search, a backpack that was found in the front passenger side had a scale with a crystalline residue, plastic baggies, and two glass pipes suspected to be used for methamphetamine. The individual seated there was identified as Ivan Zamora-Rivera.

A black bag was found in the rear passenger-side seat, containing a glass pipe and a glass tooter, both with residue inside. Myria Rodriguez was identified as the individual sitting in that spot, according to court documents.

While in custody at the Bannock County Jail, Palacios was found with 6.32 grams of methamphetamine, and Rodriguez was found with two baggies that had a crystalline substance, which was later tested for methamphetamine.

Zamora and Zamora-Rivera were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If they are found guilty, they face up to eight years in prison.

Palacios and Rodriguez were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. They face a potential prison sentence of up to 13 years.

Rodriguez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Zamora is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 7 before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson.

Zamora-Rivera waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and no new court date has been scheduled.

Palacious was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 31 but failed to appear. No new court date has been set.

Though they have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.