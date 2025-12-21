Stop by Idaho Falls library on Tuesday and help provide toys for needy kids this Christmas - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Recovery Churches of America.

IDAHO FALLS – The Recovery Churches of America will hold the second part of the 30th annual St. Nicholas Toy Outreach on Tuesday.

The “It’s A Wrap” Party will be held on Tuesday from noon until 9 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Public Library. People can donate new toys and wrap them in Meeting Room 2 on the first floor.

“These toys benefit the children of blue-collar workers, who often slip through the cracks,” said Rev. Trimelda McDaniels, the head of the Recovery Churches of America sponsoring the Outreach.

The outreach is named for Saint Nicholas, the original Santa Claus, a 4th Century bishop known for his generosity and love of the Child Jesus. The saint is a favorite of the Recovery Churches.

“The original custom in Europe was to have the most charitable man in a village dress as the saint and give gifts to every child so that nobody is embarrassed for accepting charity,” said Pastor T. “In a year with so much sadness and economic suffering, reaching as many as we can is truly important. This is what Christmas is all about.”

The most requested toys are Lego, Barbie dolls and Hot Wheel trucks and cars. Those who’d like to donate can drop them off on Tuesday.

For additional information, call (986) 291-9559 or email recoverychurchesofamerica@gmail.com.