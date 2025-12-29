26-year-old accused of taking joy ride in LDS missionary vehicle; burglarized multiple unlocked cars. - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 26-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly burglarized multiple locations, taking financial cards, missionary tags, and took a vehicle belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on a joy ride.

Ellijul Berry has been charged with four felony counts of burglary, with each charge carrying a potential punishment of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

According to court documents, on Dec. 4, Berry allegedly entered and used a Toyota Rav4 that was parked next to an apartment building at the 400 block of South 3rd West, which belonged to the LDS church.

The Toyota was left unlocked with the keys left inside, but the vehicle had a tracking device that showed Berry had driven around Rexburg to multiple locations between midnight and 5 a.m. The car was left at the BYU-Idaho Stadium parking lot.

While Berry was visiting other places, the document states he stopped at the Sundance Apartment Complex and got into an unlocked Subaru vehicle with Arizona plates. Berry allegedly took the purse of the vehicle’s owner, which contained her financial transaction cards, passport and other items.

Another vehicle parked near the complex also had items stolen from it by Berry, which belonged to a missionary. The vehicle was a Ford F-150 that was left unlocked, and the items taken were the missionary’s name tag, a green disposable camera and $2 in change.

Another vehicle, a GMC Sierra, that was parked near an LDS church on 345 South 3rd West, was also burglarized. The vehicle was unlocked, and a wallet containing the owner’s driver’s license, financial transaction cards, insurance cards, and other identification cards was stolen.

A fourth vehicle was also affected, with Berry gaining access to the inside after it was left unlocked. The document states that Berry took a birthday card addressed to the owner and some hand sanitizer.

After leaving the Toyota at BYU-Idaho, Berry allegedly took a $150 suit coat belonging to the missionary who used the Toyota and a beanie.

At BYU-Idaho, Berry is seen on cameras buying tickets for the Salt Lake Express to Idaho Falls. He is believed to have planned to head towards Las Vegas.

The document states that while at the ticket counter, Berry is seen with various bags and luggage before boarding a Salt Lake Express bus and leaving Rexburg.

An arrest warrant was served on Dec. 8, and Berry appeared in court for an initial appearance on Dec. 19.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 before Magistrate Judge David Hunt.

Though Berry has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.