Taming the Idaho high desert: A lesson from Xeriscape Design​​ - East Idaho News

Many East Idaho homeowners face a common landscaping challenge: a thirsty, struggling Kentucky bluegrass lawn surrounded by a scattered assortment of plants that don’t belong together. When plants with very different water and cultural requirements are mixed, the result is a yard that looks disorganized, uses far more water than necessary, and requires higher maintenance. This lack of unity—combined with mismatched colors, textures, and mulch types—keeps many landscapes from thriving in East Idaho’s high-desert climate. In a region defined by low rainfall, alkaline soils, and sudden temperature swings, thriving landscapes require more than ornamental choices—they require design choices rooted in Xeriscape principles that work with, not against, the Idaho High Desert.

A practical, research-supported solution is to shift toward Idaho native plants and well-adapted, climate-suitable plants that perform reliably in our region. Idaho natives such as Idaho fescue, bluebunch wheatgrass, blue grama, blanketflower, Lewis flax, arrow leaf balsam root, western yarrow, rabbit brush, serviceberry, and mountain nine bark are naturally suited to our soils, cold winters, and low rainfall. They require far less water than traditional lawn-dominated landscapes, making them ideal for Xeriscape designs.

Several adapted plants also thrive in East Idaho’s tough conditions and make excellent additions to low-maintenance, water-wise yards. These include sedum (stonecrop), Russian sage, peonies, coreopsis, catmint, and ornamental grasses like Karl Foerster featherreed grass. Though not native, these species are time-tested in the Intermountain West and blend seamlessly into native-focused, drought-conscious designs.

A foundational Xeriscape principle is designing for unity, and this concept is essential when taming the Idaho High Desert. One of the easiest ways to create unity is through repetition. Repeating elements such as fine-textured grasses, silver foliage, or clusters of the same perennial ties different areas of the yard together visually and reduces the busy, chaotic look that many Eastern Idaho yards develop over time. Using one mulch type—whether bark, compost, or gravel—throughout the landscape also strengthens unity while helping conserve soil moisture. When plants share similar textures, colors, and cultural needs, the landscape begins to look intentional, cohesive, and better suited to the high desert.

While unity grounds the design, controlled variety keeps it interesting. Xeriscape landscapes achieve this by using plant height and form rather than random species choices. Upright plants like bluebunch wheatgrass, Russian sage, or native penstemons combine beautifully with rounded or mounding plants such as blanketflower, yarrow, sedum, or peonies. Low-growing species like pussytoes, kinnikinnick, or creeping thyme fill gaps, shade soil, and reduce weed pressure. Layering plants from tall to medium to low creates visual depth and allows the landscape to echo natural high-desert plant communities.

Another core Xeriscape principle is hydrozoning—grouping plants by water needs to irrigate efficiently and avoid overwatering. Low-water plants such as sagebrush, rabbitbrush, sedum, Lewis flax, blanketflower, and Idaho fescue thrive together in dry zones, while shrubs like serviceberry, snowberry, and ninebark can tolerate slightly more moisture. For areas of the yard that receive regular irrigation or hold more moisture, homeowners can incorporate higher-water plants such as peonies, daylilies, lilacs, dogwoods, or moisture-tolerant ornamental grasses like Karl Foerster. Matching plant needs ensures that no species is stressed by too much or too little water—a common issue in mixed, non-Xeriscape yards.

This planting bed shows how higher-water plants perform best when grouped together in a consistently irrigated zone. | Photo credit: Adobe Stock Images

By applying Xeriscape principles—thoughtful planning, water-efficient plant selection, repetition for unity, and strategic hydrozoning — homeowners can create landscapes that tame the Idaho High Desert rather than fight it. The result is a beautiful, resilient, low-maintenance yard that uses water wisely, supports pollinators, and reflects the natural character of Idaho. With the right plants and intentional design, any landscape can become more cohesive, more sustainable, and a welcoming expression of what thrives in our high-desert home.