Taylorview Middle School closed Thursday due to heat issue - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Classes at Taylorview Middle School are canceled Thursday because of mechanical issues with the heating system.

“Due to power outages yesterday, the Taylorview classroom heat pumps are not working. The building is too cold to hold classes, so no school will be held at Taylorview today,” principal Dave Webster wrote in an email to parents.

Maintenance crews at the school and Webster says the heating pumps should be replaced by Thursday afternoon. The choir concert scheduled for 6 p.m. will continue as planned.

All other schools in District 91 are holding classes as scheduled.