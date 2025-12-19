Teton Pass closed due to winter weather conditions - East Idaho News

Teton Pass closed due to winter weather conditionsPublished at
WILSON, Wyoming — The Teton Pass on Wyoming State Highway 22 is closed between the Idaho border and Wilson, Wyoming.
Winter weather conditions have forced the closure. Vehicles can not access the Teton Pass, and parking on the highway is prohibited.
It’s unknown when the portion of the highway will re-open.
You can check the latest traffic conditions from WYDOT here and find the latest weather forecast here.
This weather-related story is brought to you by Frontier Credit Union. At Frontier Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at Frontier Credit Union.