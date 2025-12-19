 Teton Pass closed due to winter weather conditions - East Idaho News

Teton Pass closed due to winter weather conditions

WILSON, Wyoming — The Teton Pass on Wyoming State Highway 22 is closed between the Idaho border and Wilson, Wyoming.

Winter weather conditions have forced the closure. Vehicles can not access the Teton Pass, and parking on the highway is prohibited.

It’s unknown when the portion of the highway will re-open.

You can check the latest traffic conditions from WYDOT here and find the latest weather forecast here.

